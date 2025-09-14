Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 1,732 Posts, Details Here

DDA 2025 Recruitment: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened applications for 1,732 vacancies across 26 categories. Candidates can start applying from October 6, 2025, at 10 am through the official website- dda.gov.in. Some of the positions come with a Level 11 pay matrix, offering salaries between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700.
Delhi Development Authority Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
199 vacancies for Junior Secretariat Assistant are available with a pay scale of Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 (Level 2 pay), 79 posts for Patwari post with a pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 (Pay Level 4). Other positions include Junior Engineer (171 posts) with Level 6 Pay, Multi-Tasking Staff (745 positions).
Here are the vacancies according to the Pay Level.
Level-11 Pay (Rs. 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700) Positions:
- Deputy Director (Architect) 4
- Deputy Director (Public Relation) 1
- Deputy Director (Planning) 4
Level 10 Pay (Rs. 56, 100 to 1,77,500) Positions:
- Assistant Director (Planning) 19
- Assistant Director (Architect) 8
- Assistant Director (Landscape) 1
- Assistant Director (System) 3
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) 1
- Assistant Director (Ministerial) 15 (Level 8 Pay)
Several other vacancies have also been issued which candidates can check through the official recruitment notification here- "DDA Recruitment 2025".
The authority will release the complete details regarding the eligibility requirements, vacancies, qualification, procedure of recruitment etc soon on its official website.