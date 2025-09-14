Advertisement

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 1,732 Posts, Details Here

DDA Recruitment 2025: 199 vacancies for Junior Secretariat Assistant are available with a pay scale of Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 (Level 2 pay).

DDA Recruitment 2025: Junior Engineer (171 posts) with Level 6 Pay,

DDA 2025 Recruitment: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened applications for 1,732 vacancies across 26 categories. Candidates can start applying from October 6, 2025, at 10 am through the official website- dda.gov.in. Some of the positions come with a Level 11 pay matrix, offering salaries between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700.

Delhi Development Authority Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

199 vacancies for Junior Secretariat Assistant are available with a pay scale of Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 (Level 2 pay), 79 posts for Patwari post with a pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 (Pay Level 4). Other positions include Junior Engineer (171 posts) with Level 6 Pay, Multi-Tasking Staff (745 positions).

Here are the vacancies according to the Pay Level.

Level-11 Pay (Rs. 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700) Positions:

  • Deputy Director  (Architect)                             4
  • Deputy Director (Public Relation)                     1
  • Deputy Director  (Planning)                              4

Level 10 Pay (Rs. 56, 100 to 1,77,500) Positions:

  • Assistant Director  (Planning)                            19
  • Assistant Director  (Architect)                            8
  • Assistant Director  (Landscape)                         1
  • Assistant Director   (System)                              3
  • Assistant Executive Engineer  (Electrical)          1
  • Assistant Director  (Ministerial)                         15 (Level 8 Pay)

Several other vacancies have also been issued which candidates can check through the official recruitment notification here- "DDA Recruitment 2025".

The authority will release the complete details regarding the eligibility requirements, vacancies, qualification, procedure of recruitment etc soon on its official website.

