Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 1,732 Posts, Details Here

DDA 2025 Recruitment: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened applications for 1,732 vacancies across 26 categories. Candidates can start applying from October 6, 2025, at 10 am through the official website- dda.gov.in. Some of the positions come with a Level 11 pay matrix, offering salaries between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700.

Delhi Development Authority Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

199 vacancies for Junior Secretariat Assistant are available with a pay scale of Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 (Level 2 pay), 79 posts for Patwari post with a pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 (Pay Level 4). Other positions include Junior Engineer (171 posts) with Level 6 Pay, Multi-Tasking Staff (745 positions).

Here are the vacancies according to the Pay Level.

Level-11 Pay (Rs. 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700) Positions:

Deputy Director (Architect) 4

Deputy Director (Public Relation) 1

Deputy Director (Planning) 4

Level 10 Pay (Rs. 56, 100 to 1,77,500) Positions:

Assistant Director (Planning) 19

Assistant Director (Architect) 8

Assistant Director (Landscape) 1

Assistant Director (System) 3

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) 1

Assistant Director (Ministerial) 15 (Level 8 Pay)

Several other vacancies have also been issued which candidates can check through the official recruitment notification here- "DDA Recruitment 2025".

The authority will release the complete details regarding the eligibility requirements, vacancies, qualification, procedure of recruitment etc soon on its official website.