SSC CPO Exam 2025: City Slip Out For Sub-Inspector In Delhi, CAPF, Details Here

SSC CPO Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) exam under the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2025 recruitment. The city slip is available for candidates who used the facility during the original window. Applicants can check and download it from the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also reopened the feedback module through candidate login for those who were unable to select their preferred exam city earlier. This facility will remain active until 11 am on December 4, 2025.

Candidates who do not select their preferred city during this reopened window will not be considered for the examination, and their admit cards will not be generated.

SSC CPO Exam 2025: How To Download City Slip?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Login" and enter your registration number and password.

Click on the "City Slip" link.

The city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

