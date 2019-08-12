SSC To Release Junior Engineer Recruitment Advertisement Tomorrow

SSC JE 2019: SSC will release Junior Engineer examination 2019 notice tomorrow

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for Junior Engineer Recruitment examination 2019 tomorrow. The Commission had notified dates for recruitment advertisement to be released this month on August 1. Junior Engineer vacancies will be notified for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines.

The notification released tomorrow will be for 2019 recruitment. The Commission is yet to release an update on the examination for 2018 Junior Engineer recruitment for which online application process was conducted in February this year.

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for Junior Engineer vacancy with Staff Selection Commission is a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. In case of some departments, a candidate with a degree in engineering can also apply.

The age limit varies for vacancies with different departments. Candidates are advised to ascertain their eligibility first before applying for the recruitment.

The selection process will consist of two Papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type). The details of the selection process will be released along with the recruitment notice.

After Junior Engineer recruitment advertisement, SSC is expected to release recruitment advertisement for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 after a week, i.e. on August 20, 2019.

