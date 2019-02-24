SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Online Registration Portal Closes Tomorrow

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Paper 1 exam will be held in September.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration for Junior Engineer recruitment, tomorrow (February 25). SSC is the first major government body to implement EWS reservation in jobs. Notified in January, the Commission will fill up 1627 vacancies in Junior Engineer post in various trades like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract through the SSC JE recruitment which was slated to begin in 2018, which was however delayed for four months. The registration link will be disabled at 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates, however, can deposit the exam fees till February 27.

The Commission will conduct the first exam from September 23 to September 27. The second paper will be held in December.

1,313 Junior Engineers will be recruited to the Civil Engineering cadre while rest of the vacancies will be distributed among other posts. The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Candidates with degree or diploma in the relevant branch of engineering and within 27 years of age are eligible for the SSC JE recruitment. Upper age limit for posts in Central Water Commission, and Central Public Works Department is 32 years. Upper age limit for posts in all other departments is 30 years.

