SSC Calendar 2019: CHSL To Be Delayed, CGL 2018 Notification In May; Check Exam Dates Here

SSC Calendar 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), a central government agency which organises recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices, has released the examination and notification calendar for year 2019. According to the SSC Calendar 2019, the Combined Graduate Level exam or CGL 2018 tier 1 exam will be held in June, 2019 while the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam or CHSL 2018 notification will be delayed further and now will be released in March.

The SSC will release official advertisement for Junior Engineer (JE) exam on February 1. The SSC was supposed to release the notification in December.

SSC Calendar 2019: Important Dates

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' 2018 exam on: February 5 to 7

Recruitment for Constables (GD) in CAPFs 2018 exam on: February 11 to March 3

SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police 2018 (Paper-I) exam on: March 12 to March 16

Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate Office//Hindi Pradhyapak 2018 (Paper-II) exam on: May 26

Examination for Selection Posts Phase - VII/2018 notification on: July 8, 2019

Examination for Selection Posts Phase - VII/2018 exam on: November, 2019



