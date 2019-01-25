'SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2018' Notification Next Week

SSC JE Notification, Application, Exam Date, Other Details

The Junior Engineer (JE) exam, which was supposed to be notified in December 2018, will be notified on January 28. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will accept online applications till February 25. "Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2018 in the Computer Based Mode. In this context, it is informed that a detailed advertisement along-with eligibility criteria, terms & conditions etc. for the above said examination will be available on the Commission's website on January 28," reads the notification released by the Commission.

For selection to Group B (non-gazetted) junior engineer post, the SSC conducts open competitive computer based exam every year in December-January. The exam is held for filling up vacancies in Central Water Commission, CPWD, Department of Post, National Technical Research Organisation, etc.

Diploma or Degree engineers are eligible to register for the exam.

The exam will comprise of two papers. While paper 1 will have questions from general intelligence, general engineering (subject specific), paper 2 will have questions from general engineering. The paper 1 will be computer based and the paper 2will be a written exam. The standard of the questions in Engineering subjects will be approximately of the level of Diploma in Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) from a recognized Institute, Board or University recognized by All India Board of Technical Education.

Click here for more Jobs News