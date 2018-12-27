SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment Process Delayed

SSC JE 2018 Notification Update

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to start the recruitment process for Junior Engineer posts. The official notification, which comes in September-October, was supposed to be released on December 15 this year. For selection to Group B (non-gazetted) junior engineer post, the Commission conducts open competitive computer based exam every year in December-January. The exam is held for filling up vacancies in Central Water Commission, CPWD, Department of Post, National Technical Research Organisation, etc.

The final result of JE 2017 recruitment was declared in October this year and 341 candidates have been recommended by SSC for appointment in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines.

Candidates with Diploma or Degree in engineering disciplines are eligible to apply for the post. For few posts, candidates should also have valid work experience to be eligible.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam which will comprise two papers. The paper 1 will have questions from general intelligence, general engineering (subject specific) and will be computer based. The paper 2 will have questions from general engineering and will be a written exam.

The standard of the questions in Engineering subjects will be approximately of the level of Diploma in Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) from a recognized Institute, Board or University recognized by All India Board of Technical Education.

