SSC Announces Constable GD, Delhi Police Recruitment Exam Dates

SSC constable GD recruitment exams will be held in February and March next year

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will conduct the general duty or GD constable recruitment exams in February and March next year. The Commission has also announced the dates for sub inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces along with the dates for assistant sub inspector in Central Industrial Security Force. The sub inspector and assistant sub inspector exams will be held in March next year.

The SSC had earlier announced the recruitment of more than 54,000 vacancies in constable posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSF) and rifleman in Assam Rifles.

The recruitment exam for these posts will be held from February 2 to March 11.

The SI and ASI exams will be held from March 12 to 16.

New Logo For Staff Selection Commission

The SSC, which is mandated to make recruitment to Group B -- non Gazetted -- posts and Group C of non-technical posts under central government and its attached and subordinate offices, will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Selection Posts Phase-VI, and Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exams in January and February next year.

SSC Recruitment Exam 2019: Check Schedule here

Check the dates for SSC exams scheduled to be held in January, February and March here:

- Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I): January 13, 2019

- Examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 2018: January 16-18, 2018

- Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018: February 5-7, 2019

- Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018: February 11to March 11, 2019

- SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018: March 12-16, 2019

