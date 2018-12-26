New Logo For Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will adopt this logo from January 1, 2019

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will adopt a new Logo from January 1, 2019. With the adoption of the new Logo, according to a statement from the central government recruiting agency, the existing Logo of the Commission will be withdrawn with the effect from the first day of next year.

"The Staff Selection Commission will adopt a new Logo for the Commission w.e.f. 01.01.2019... With the adoption of the new Logo, the existing Logo of the Commission shall stand withdrawn w.e.f. 01.01.2019," a statement from the SSC said.

The SSC is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices.

The Commission annually conducts eight mandated all India open competitive examinations for filling up regular vacancies in central government offices.

The current SSC logo -- seen here in green colour - will be withdrawn after December 31, 2018.

The SSC conducts recruitment to selection posts in various ministries or departments, attached and subordinate Offices, where the essential qualifications vary from Matriculation to Post Graduation specific to the job requirements of that ministry or department.

The Commission also organises recruitment process to three limited departmental competitive examinations for promotion from Multi Tasking Staff to Lower Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk to Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer Grade 'D' to Stenographer Grade 'C'.

The SSC also conducts three non-mandated examinations, namely, Constable (General Duty) examination for Paramilitary Forces, Constable (Executive) examination for Delhi Police and Scientific Assistants in India Meteorological Department (IMD) recruitment examination.

