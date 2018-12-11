More Candidates Qualify Skill Test Of SSC Stenographer Exam

SSC Recruitment 2018; Revised Result Announced For Stenographer Grade C,D Exam

56 more candidates made it to the merit list of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' exam 2017. Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the exam organising body, has released a new update on the result after receiving complaints on the evaluation of skill test at one exam centre in the Northern region. Document verification for the newly selected candidates will be held on December 12-13. Admit cards for the verification process is available at the official website sscnr.net.in.

The Commission had released the skill test result of Stenographer exam on November 28. 601 candidates have qualified the exam for grade 'C' post and 2211 candidates have qualified for the grade 'D' post.

After re-evaluation, a total of 2267 candidates are now in the final stage of selection process for recruitment to Stenographer post in Grade 'C' and Grade 'D'.

Final result of the exam is expected on December 28.

SSC will recommend candidates for appointment, against 1473 vacancies available under various ministries and organization. 1434 vacancies are for grade 'D' posts. Selected candidates will be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates should undergo training or clear examinations if prescribed later.

For this year's recruitment, SSC will conduct the exam for the same post in January, 2019. Admit cards for the exam can be expected soon.

