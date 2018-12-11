Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test To Begin On January 17

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018. The exam will be conducted from January 17 to January 24, 2019. The exam will be conducted for two papers. The duration allotted to paper 1, which is compulsory for all candidates, is one hour. For paper 2, which will be subject-specific, candidates will get 2 hours to answer the entire question paper. Paper 2 will be conducted for total 19 different subjects.

Paper 1 is compulsory for all candidates and will cover General Awareness and Teaching and Research Aptitude. It will be conducted on January 17, 2019 in separate sessions for different streams. The detailed schedule for Paper 1 is below:

Paper 1 for Commerce and Arts stream students - January 17, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Paper 1 for Law and Science stream students - January 17, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Paper 2 is optional and candidates could choose any one of the 19 subjects listed while filling their application form. Paper 2 will be conducted from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The exam schedule for paper 2 is below:

Zoology/ Commerce/ Economics - January 19, 2019

Chemistry/ Hindi/ English - January 20, 2019

Mathematical Science/ Political Science/ Music - January 21, 2019

Physical Science/ Sociology/ Urdu - January 22, 2019

Geography/ Law/ Sanskrit - January 23, 2018

History/ Home Science/ Philosophy/ Defense Studies - January 24, 2019

The commission will release exam city details for the applicants on January 3, 2019 giving the candidates plenty of time to arrange for accommodation and traveling in case they are allotted a city other than their home city. The admit cards for MPPSC SET exam will be released on January 12, 2019.

