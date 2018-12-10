Railways Updates ALP, Technician 2014 Results, More Candidates Selected

RRB ALP, Technician Result Update; RRB Allahabad Clears Withheld Results Of 2014 Recruitment

As per a notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad few more candidates have been selected for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts through the recruitment notified in 2014. 'Candidates whose results were earlier kept withheld for want of certain clarification, have been now cleared for inclusion in the provisional panel for the posts mentioned below of CEN 01/2014,' said the Chairman, RRB Allahabad.

Such candidates have been provisionally selected and their appointment is subject to being found suitable in medical standards and verification which will be conducted under the instructions of Principal Chief Personnel Officer-North Central Railway, Subedarganj, Allahabad and Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda House, New Delhi.

Results of five candidates are, still, withheld.

On the other hand, the candidates are waiting for a revised results first stage Computer-Based Test of current recruitment of same posts, which are expected on December 20.

The first result of ALP exam, announced on November 2, 2018, was cancelled on the grounds of erroneous translations in question paper. 36 lakh candidates took the exam, which was held in 15 regional languages.

For the group D recruitment exam, 1.89 crore candidates had registered. Each day 3 to 4 lakh candidates are appearing at the examination and the attendance has been over 60%.

