SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017: Result For Skill Test Released At Ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam 2017 Result For Skill Test Released

SSC has released the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2017 result for Skill Test. The result pdf is available on the SSC official website. The result for the written examination was released an year ago on November 21, 2017. Total 8469 candidates were declared qualified to be called for Skill Test for the post of Stenographer 'C' and 15004 candidates were declared qualified to be called for Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

A total of 3731 candidates appeared in Stenographer Grade 'C' Skill Test and 6439 candidates appeared in Stenographer Grade 'D' Skill Test. Out of these 601 candidates have qualified in the skill test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 2211 candidates have qualified in the skill test conducted for Stenographer Grade 'D' posts.

SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2017 Skill Test Result: How To Check?

SSC has released the result for skill test for Steno Grade 'C' & 'D' Exam 2017

Step one: Go to official SSC website: www.ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on result tab provided on the home page.

Step three: Click on the the Steno C&D tab.

Step four: Click on the result pdf link.

Step five: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

The schedule for document verification will be released on the respective regional SSC websites. The document verification process may tentatively begin from December 7, 2018.

