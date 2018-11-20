SSC Stenographer, Hindi Translator Application Last Date Extended; Details Here

SSC Stenographer, Hindi Translator Application Date Extended; Details Here

The closing date for submitting online applications for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2018 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 has been extended. The last date for SSC Stenographer 2018 application process was scheduled till November 19, 2018. It has come to the notice of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) that in the forenoon of November 19, candidates faced technical issues in filling up online applications for above mentioned examinations, according to SSC.

"Hence, in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided by the Commission to extend the closing date for receipt of online applications for the said examinations by one day i.e. up to 20-11-2018 (5.00 PM)," said a notification from SSC.

The online registration process for both SSC Stenographer and Hindi translator recruitment process will be done on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

With regard to fee payment for the said examinations, the schedule is as given below:

Last date for making online fee payment: November 21, 2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: November 21, 2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): November 26, 2018

SSC said all other terms and conditions for the SSC Stenographer and translator recruitment process will remain the same.

The SSC will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 on January 12, 2018.

Computer Based examination for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2018 will be done from February 1, 2019 to February 6, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

