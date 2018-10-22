SSC Hindi Translator Notification Out, Online Application Begins

SSC Notification 2018 @ Ssc.nic.in: Junior, Senior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Application Begins

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 on January 12, 2018. The online notification has been released on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The current SSC notification has not divulged any details about the vacancies, however, it said the vacancies will be determined in due course. The application process for this recruitment will be concluded on November 19, 2018.

SSC Translator Notification: How to apply

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

For detailed instructions, please refer to AnnexureI and Annexure-II of the Notice (link for the notice has been given on the bottom of this story).

Last date for submission of online applications is November 19, 2018 (5.00 PM).

SSC Hindi Translator Notification 2018: Important Dates

Date for submission of online applications: 22-10-2018 to 19-11-2018

Last date for receipt of application: 19-11-2018 (up to 5.00 P.M.)

Last date for making online fee payment: 21-11-2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 21-11-2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 26-11-2018

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 12-01-2019

Date of Paper-II (Descriptive): will be notified later

SSC Hindi Translator Notification 2018: Official notification

Click here to access the official notification

