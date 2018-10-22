SSC Stenographer Online Application Starts @ Ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will conduct an open competitive Computer Based examination for recruitment of Stenographer Grade 'C' (Group 'B', NonGazetted) and Stenographer Grade 'D' (Group 'C') for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. According to the notification which was released today, only those candidates who have required skills in stenography as are eligible to apply for the posts. The SSC has also released another notification today to hold recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018.

SSC Steno Grade Notification 2018: How to apply

Applications for this recruitment are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

For detailed instructions, applicants may refer to Annexure-I and Annexure-II of this Notice.

Last date for submission of online applications is 19-11-2018 (5.00 PM).

SSC Steno Grade Notification 2018: Important Dates

Date for submission of online applications: 22-10-2018 to 19-11-2018

Last date for receipt of application: 19-11-2018 (up to 5.00 P.M.)

Last date for making online fee payment: 21-11-2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 21-11-2018 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 26-11-2018

Date of Computer Based Examination: 01-02-2019 to 06-02-2019

SSC Steno Notification 2018: Vacancies

According to the notification, vacancies will be determined in due course.

"Vacancies of Stenographer Grade 'C' and Stenographers Grade 'D' are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country," said the notification.

