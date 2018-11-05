SSC CGL 2017 Likely To Be Held Afresh; NTA/ CBSE To Supervise

SSC CGL Likely To Be Held Afresh; NTA/ CBSE To Supervise

"We want such agency to conduct the examinations which cannot be approached," said a bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Raoon October 29, 2018 on SSC CGL 2017 anomaly and favoring the decision to cancel it. The bench said it may ask the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the CBSE to conduct the examinations. The Supreme Court favoured the cancelling of the 'tainted' exam and has asked the Centre to go through the status and submit the report by November 13. CGL result was expected to be out in August.

On October 29, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Shantantu Kumar who had sought cancellation of the examination, said that contract of private company Sify Technologies Pvt Ltd, which had conducted the examination, is now over. It was then the bench connoted NTA and CBSE for the exam.

Initial probe had begun on March 5, and CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on March 8. Later on Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, had said, "there was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017."

So far, the newly formed NTA is yet to conduct its first exam in December. NTA will begin with UGC NET on December 9, 2018. On the other hand, online registration process has already been completed and is in midway for NET,JEE Main (I), NEET, GPAT and CMAT.

CGL Examination of 2017 was outsourced to a private vendor, which had allegedly been accused in connection with the Satyam scam. It was argued that there was a high probability of cheating and malpractice as the private vendor entrusted to conduct the exam by the SSC has further outsourced the work, in some centres.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

Click here for more Jobs News