SSC Notifies Constable (GD) Recruitment In CAPFs, NIA, SSF And Rifleman (GD) In Assam Rifles

SSC Recruitment 2018 For Constable In CAPFs, NIA, SSF & Rifleman (GD) In Assam Rifles

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The exam will be computer based and the Commission has not fixed a date for it. Candidates who register for the exam will be notified about the exam date later. The registration will begin on July 21, 2018.

A total of 54953 posts have been intimated by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the recruitment.

Matriculates in the age group of 18-23 years as on August 1, 2018. 'The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen and other categories of persons in accordance with the Governments orders on the subject,' reads the job notification.

Candidates shall have to apply online at ssconline.nic.in by paying Rs 100 as application fee. Fee can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa, Master card or Maestro Credit or Debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The last date to apply is August 20, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News