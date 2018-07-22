SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Apply Now For 54,953 Vacancies @ Ssc.nic.in, Ssconline.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2018: Apply Now @ Ssc.nic.in, Ssconline.nic.in For 54953 Vacancies

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: The application registration window for 54,953 General Duty (GD) constable recruitment in various forces is open on the official websites of Staff Selection Commission. The online application for SSC GD Constable recruitment can be filled at www.ssc.nic.in and www.ssconline.nic.in. However, when we checked last, both the official websites are not responding. The application registration process for SSC GD Constable recruitment was started on July 21 and it will be concluded on August 20, 2018. SSC had earlier released the SSC GD Constable notification on the latest Employment News.

The SSC GD Constable notification covers vacancies from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

According to the SSC GD Constable notification, the recruitment exam will be computer based and the Commission has not fixed a date for it.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Candidates must apply online through the website www.ssconline.nic.in. or 'Click here to apply' link provided at http://www.ssc.nic.in>Apply>GD-Constable

Procedure for online submission of applications is given at Annexure-III of the official notification.

While applying for SSC GD Constable recruitment, the candidates will have to pay a fee Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred only) and the fee can be paid through SBI Challan/ SBI Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard or Maestro Credit or Debit card.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected.

According to the SSC GD Constable notification, fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.

The facility for submission of online application including payment of fee will be available from July 21, 2018 to August 20, 2018 (5.00PM).

However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment at designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to August 23, 2018 provided the challan has been generated by them before closing date and time for receipt of applications i.e August 20, 2018 (5.00 P.M.).

