New Dates For SSC GD Constable Application Process For 54,953 Posts Announced

SSC GD Constable 2018 registration will start at ssc.nic.in for 54953 vacancies from July 24

In an important notice for candidates of General Duty (GD) constable examination, 2018, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) informed the applicants that the facility for submission of online applications has been rescheduled, and would now be made available on the website of the Commission by July 24, 2018. Accordingly, the last date for submission of the applications of SSC GD Constable recruitment has also been extended till August 24, 2018 (5 PM). SSC has announced a massive recruitment drive to fill 54,953 GD constable vacancies in various forces including BSF, CISF and CRPF among many others.

On July 24, the aspirants may directly go the new website -- https://ssc.nic.in/ -- and start registering there for SSC GD Constable recruitment.

SSC said in a statement regarding SSC GD Constable recruitment that the registration process could not be done due to a major technical problem and experts are working overtime to address the said problem and it is proposed to provide the requisite facility at the earliest.

“Candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 may please note that the facility for submission of online applications for the said examination, which was scheduled to be made available to the candidates, on the new website of the Commission from 21-07-2018, could not be done, due to a major technical problem. Experts are working overtime to address the said problem and it is proposed to provide the requisite facility at the earliest,” the statement said.

“Due to above circumstances, the facility for submission of online applications for the said examination has been rescheduled, and would now be made available on the website of the Commission by 24-07-2018. Accordingly, the last date for submission of the applications has been extended till 24-08-2018 (5 PM),” the statement added.

It also said the payment through Challan of SBI can be made at the designated branches of SBI within the Banking hours up to August 28, 2018, provided the challan has been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications i.e. August 24, 2018 (5 PM).

However, the statement said other terms and conditions of SSC GD Constable recruitment will remain the same.

The SSC GD Constable notification covers vacancies from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

In the mean time, according to SSC, the instructions for “One-Time Registration” and Online submission of applications for the SSC GD Constable examination are being uploaded on the website of the Commission.

“Candidates may keep the requisite information and documents ready which are to be uploaded during OneTime Registration. The inconvenience caused to candidates is regretted,” said the SSC statement on SSC GD Constable recruitment.

54,953 General Duty (GD) constable recruitment news was well received by the job aspirants in the country, but, to their surprise, two websites – www.ssc.nic.in and www.ssconline.nic.in – which were listed as the registration portals for the recruitment are not responding from yesterday. SSC was set to start the registration process yesterday for this SSC GD Constable recruitment. When we tried to open the official website – www.ssc.nic.in --, which hosts all the notification, results and application details of SSC recruitment is now asking for username and password and the new website, https://ssc.nic.in/ was not working properly.

According to the SSC GD Constable notification, the recruitment exam will be computer based and the Commission has not fixed a date for it.

After not being able to register for this massive recruitment, aspirants took their angst to social media.

