SSC Releases Result For Junior Engineer Exam

SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2017 Final Result Announced @ Ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017. The result is available on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the finl round of document verification can check their selection status.

As per the official result notification, based on the Cut-Off marks fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 1280 candidates had qualified in Civil Engineering and 319 candidates had qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for Document Verification.

Out of these, 341 candidates have have been deemed qualified for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of 'merit-cum-order of preference of Departments' exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.

Out of the selected 341 candidates, 256 are from Civil Engineering, 40 are from Electrical Engineering and 45 are from Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE Exam 2017 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for SSC: www.ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on JE tab in the new window.

Step four: Click on the result link and download the pdf. You can check the pdf for your roll number or name.

