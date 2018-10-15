SSC To Release MTS Exam Notice In First Week Of November

SSC MTS 2018 Notification In November; Will Be Available At Ssc.nic.in

Candidates with class 10 qualification who are interested to join Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can expect the official notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff recruitment in the first week of November. SSC will release the MTS notice on November 3, 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. Online registration process for the exam will be done at the registration portal of the Commission at ssconline.nic.in. Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories.

As per the last notification, the age limit for applying to the SSC MTS 2018 notice is 18-25 years. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories and for those belonging to the OBC category it is 3 years.

Candidates shall have to deposit application fees as set by the Commission. All Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying application fee, as per extant government orders.

SSC MTS exam will be held in two papers: objective and descriptive. The descriptive paper will be qualifying in nature. The question paper will be bilingual: English and Hindi.

