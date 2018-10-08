341 Junior Engineer Posts Notified By SSC For JE 2017 Exam

SSC JE 2017 Vacancy Details Notified By Staff Selection Commission

A total of 314 Junior Engineer (JE) posts have been finalized by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the JE 2017 recruitment. SSC had notified recruitment of Junior Engineers under Central Water Commission, CPWD, Department of Post, National Technical Research Organisation, etc. Last, in August the Commission had released the marks of paper 2 exam. A total of 225723 had appeared for Civil, 149758 for Electrical and 194449 for Mechanical disciplines had appeared in the first paper of SSC JE exam.

SSC conducts the exams, annually to select Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines.

SSC will select candidates on the basis of their total marks in paper 1 and 2 and their post preference. Tie, if any, will be resolved by paper 2 marks, paper 1 marks, seniority in age and alphabetical order of candidate in the same order.

Online registration for SSC JE 2017 was held in October- November 2017 and the first computer based test was held in January 2018. The second paper was held in June 2018. The post of Junior Engineer being a Group 'B' post, there is no reservation for ex-Servicemen category. However, benefit of age-relaxation was admissible to ex-Servicemen candidates, as per extant Govt. Orders.

Vacancy Details