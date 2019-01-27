SSC CGL, CHSL 2018: Tier 1 Computer Based Tests In June-July

SSC CGL, CHSL 2018 Exams In June-July

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exams, slated for last year, will now be held in June-July. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the tier 1 tests of both exams this year. While the exam of the CGL will be held for the candidates who had registered last year in May, the CHSL notification will be released by the Commission in March this year. Application process for CHSL will continue till April.

SSC Calendar 2019: CHSL, CGL, JE, MTS, Translator, Stenographer, Constable GD Dates Announced

SSC CGL 2018 tier 1 exam will be held from June 4 to June 19 and the CHSL 2018 tier 1 exam will be held from July 1 to July 26.

The paper 1 exam of Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2018 will be held in September, while the application process will conclude in February.

SSC 2019 Exams

The recruitment exams of the current year will be notified by the Commission April onwards. The first recruitment exam of this year will be held in August for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff posts.

CGL 2019 exam will be notified in October and the CHSL notification will be released in December.

Other important exams conducted by the Commission-- SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam; Junior Engineer exam, Stenographer Exam, Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate Office/ Hindi Pradhyapak Exam will be notified within August- September.

