SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details Released; Check Here

SSC JE recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission releases vacancy details

SSC JE recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the vacancy details for the ongoing SSC JE recruitment. According to a statement posted on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) website, the Commission will be recruiting a total of 1,627 posts through the JE recruitment its online application process began in the first week of February. The SSC will be hiring Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract trades through the recruitment process. The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Out of the total vacancies announced today, 1,313 Junior Engineers will be recruited to the Civil Engineering cadre while rest of the vacancies will be distributed among other posts.

The SSC JE recruitment registration process will be held till February 27. The Computer-Based Test for paper 1 will be held in September, according to the official notification.

The SSC JE recruitment notification released in January became the first major recruitment by a Central Government agency carrying the reservation benefits for recently announced 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from the general category.

"Reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disability (PwD) etc would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices, as per extant Government Orders," said the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (JE) notification.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for making online fee payment: February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for generation of offline challan: February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date of payment through challan during working hours of bank: February 28, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper I): September 23 to September 27, 2019

Date of Paper II (Conventional): December 29, 2019

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Based on the post applied for, candidate should either have a degree or a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirement section first in the official advertisement and then begin the application process.

Certain posts advertised in this recruitment also require a candidate to have work experience.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Upper age limit for posts in Department of Posts is 27 years. Upper age limit for posts in Central Water Commission, and Central Public Works Department is 32 years. Upper age limit for posts in all other departments is 30 years.

Candidates should refer to the official advertisement for age relaxation norms.

