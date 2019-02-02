SSC JE Recruitment 2018: Application Begins Online; Check Details

SSC has begun the application process for JE Recruitment

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the online application process for Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2018. The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level- 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission. The number of vacancies has not been released yet and will be announced in due course of time.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: February 25, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for making online fee payment: February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for generation of offline challan: February 27, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date of payment through challan during working hours of bank: February 28, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper I): September 23 to September 27, 2019

Date of Paper II (Conventional): December 29, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

Based on the post applied for, candidate should either have a degree or a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirement section first in the official advertisement and then begin the application process.

Certain posts advertised in this recruitment also require a candidate to have work experience.

Age Limit

Upper age limit for posts in Department of Posts is 27 years. Upper age limit for posts in Central Water Commission, and Central Public Works Department is 32 years. Upper age limit for posts in all other departments is 30 years.

Candidates should refer to the official advertisement for age relaxation norms.

Click here for more Jobs News