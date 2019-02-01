SSC GD Admit Card: Constable Exam Hall Ticket Soon; Direct Links Here

SSC GD Admit Card: Constable Exam Hall Ticket Soon @ Ssc.nic.in; Direct Links Here

The SSC or Staff Selection Commission will publish the SSC admit card for the recruitment exam for Constables GD in Central Armed Police Forces soon. The SSC is expected to release the Constable GD admit card on the official websites of the regional offices of the Commission. The SSC Constables GD recruitment exam will be held from February 11 to March 11, 2019. The direct links of the SSC regional offices have been given here in this report. A link for the SSC GD admit card can also be found on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in, when it is released.

SSC had released the SSC admit card for the exam for Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment, 2018 last week.

SSC GD admit card: Direct link of regional SSCs

Click on these links and download your SSC Stenographer admit card from the links given on the homepages:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region

North Western Region

Northern Region

SSC GD admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card for SSC Constables (GD) recruitment exam from the official website:

Step One : Go to the official website for any of the regional SSC websites.

Step Two : Click on the Constables (GD) admit card link from the homepage.

Step Three : Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth correctly.

Step Four : submit and download your admit card.

