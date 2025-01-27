SSC GD Exam 2025 Schedule Out, Check Admit Card And City Slip Release Dates

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Constable (GD) exam. According to the official notification, the exam dates were shared through the candidate login module on January 26. The commission has also provided details regarding the city slips and admit card release dates.

As per the official notice, the exam city slip for 2025 will be available 10 days before the respective examination shift begins. The SSC GD Admit Card 2025 will be issued on the commission's official website four days before each examination shift.

"The 'Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy' for the said examination will be available for download four days before the commencement of the particular shift of the examination," the official notice reads.

"For example, if a candidate's exam is scheduled for February 10, 2025, the city slip will be made available on February 1, 2025, and the admission certificate cum commission copy will be released on February 6, 2025. Candidates can access their scheduled exam dates starting January 26, 2025. Aspirants are advised to check the status of their admission certificate accordingly".

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

The exam will consist of four sections, with each section containing 20 objective-type questions worth 2 marks per question:

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness

Part C: Elementary Mathematics

Part D: English/Hindi

SSC GD Constable 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download