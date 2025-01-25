SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Schedule To Be Out On January 26, Check Details

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the exam schedule for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau on January 26, 2025, according to an official notice. Applicants can access the schedule by logging in to the official website using their registration number and password.

The exam city slip for 2025 will be available 10 days before the start of the respective examination shift, as mentioned in the official notice. The Commission will issue the SSC GD Admit Cards 2025 on its official website, four days before each examination shift.

"The 'Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy' for the said examination will be available for download four days before the commencement of the particular shift of the examination," the official notice stated.

"For illustration purposes, a candidate whose examination is scheduled on 10.02.2025, the city will be made available on 01.02.2025 and the admission certificate cum commission copy will be made live

on 06.02.2025. However, all candidates can find their scheduled examination dates from 26.01.2025. Candidates are advised to check the status of their admission certificate cum commission copy

accordingly".

SSC GD Constable 2025 Admit Cards: Steps To Download

Visit the official SSC website

On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" tab

Enter your registration number and password

Click the login button to view your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025

Download the admit card and print it for exam day

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

The exam will consist of four sections, each with 20 objective-type questions worth 2 marks per question:

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness

Part C: Elementary Mathematics

Part D: English/Hindi

Check official notice here