Staff Selection Commission GD Constable Admit Card Out, Exam From Feb 4-25

SSC GD Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Constable exam admit cards for candidates appearing on February 4 and 25, 2025. The hall tickets can be accessed using the registration number and password on the SSC's official website. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts from February 4 to 25.

The SSC GD Constable exam aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for positions such as Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. A total of 52,69,500 candidates have applied for these positions.

In an earlier notice, the SSC stated that admit cards would be issued approximately four days before the exam date.

The SSC GD exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the SSC's official website - ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Admit Card" section.

Select the Constable (GD) admit card notification.

Enter your Roll Number/Registration ID.

Provide your Date of Birth and Password.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

If candidates find any discrepancies, they must report the issue to the SSC at the earliest.