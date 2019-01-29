SSC Stenographer Admit Card Released; Direct Links Here

SSC admit card: Stenographer admission certificate released @ ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC admit card for the exam for Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment, 2018. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment exam, 2018 from February 5 to 7, 2019. The SSC admit cards have been released on the official websites of the regional SSC offices. The direct links of the SSC regional offices have been given here in this report. A link for the SSC Stenographer admit card can also be found on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card: Direct link of regional SSCs

Click on these links and download your SSC Stenographer admit card from the links given on the homepages:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region

North Western Region

Northern Region

SSC Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card for SSC Stenographer recruitment exam from the official webisite:

Step 1 : Go to the official website for any of the regional SSC websites.

Step 2 : Click on the admit card link for your applicable category, i.e. Graduation posts/HS posts/ Matric posts.

Step 3 : Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth correctly.

Step 4 : submit and download your admit card.

