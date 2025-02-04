Advertisement

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

The SSC GD exam will be held from February 4-25, 2025 for recruiting candidates for 39,481 vacancies.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download
Applicants will be required to carry their admit cards along with valid ID proof.
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC GD in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the SSC to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and password to download the admit cards. 

The SSC GD exam will be held from February 4-25, 2025 for recruiting candidates for 39,481 vacancies. Recruitment will be done across various forces including the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) along with positions for Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.  

The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

Steps to download the admit cards:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On homepage, click on the SSC GD admit card link
  • Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number and password/date of birth
  • Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Check the cards and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future references

Applicants will be required to carry their admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. SSC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the CBE, PET/ PST and Medical exam.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SSC, Staff Selection Commission, SSC Admit Cards
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.