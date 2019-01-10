SSC Releases Admit Cards For Selection Post Phase VI Recruitment

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Selection Post Phase VI examination. The admit cards have been released for all categories - Graduation level posts, High School level posts, and Matric level posts. The admit cards are available on regional SSC websites for download. SSC had advertised more than 1000 Selection Post vacancies in September 2018 for which the application process ended on October 12, 2018.

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card for Selection Post recruitment exam:

Step one: Go to the official website for any of the regional SSC websites.

Step two: Click on the admit card link for your applicable category, i.e. Graduation posts/HS posts/ Matric posts.

Step three: Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth correctly.

Step four: submit and download your admit card.

After downloading your admit card, check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

The exam for Matriculation level selection posts will be conducted from January 16 to January 18, 2019. The exam for High School level and Graduation level selection posts will be conducted on January 17 and January 18, 2019.

