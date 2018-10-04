SSC Again Extends Application Deadline For Selection Post Recruitment

Staff Selection Commission has given a further extension on the last date to submit application form for the recruitment of Selection Posts Phase Vi/2018. Earlier the commission had extended the last date to submit application form online from September 30 to October 5, 2018. The commission has provided this extension in response to the complaints received from candidates facing technical issues while filling the application forms.

The last date to submit the application form is now October 12, 2018 till 5:00 pm.

The commission has also extended the date to submit application fee through challan at the nearest SBI branch. Candidates will be able to submit application fee till October 15, 2018, given that the e-challan has been generated before 5:00 pm on October 12.

This is a second extension and no further extension will be given by the commission to candidates to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 6 recruitment.

The notice does not specify anything about the exam dates. The revised exam dates will be notified by the commission in due course of time.

In the beginning of September, SSC had notified recruitment on more than 1000 posts under 130 different post categories.

Click here for more Jobs News