SSC Selection Post Phase VI Application Last Date Extended, Check New Dates Here

SSC Selection Post Application Last Date Extended. New Dates Here.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has extended the last date to apply for SSC Selection Posts. According to a statement published on the official website of SSC that the Commission has extended the closing date for submitting applications till October 5, 2018 now. SSC had earlier notified a recruitment advertisement for selection of eligible candidates to more than 1000 vacancies in 130 post categories. The commission had earlier scheduled the last date to apply for the recruitment as September 30, 2018.

The SSC has said that the date has been extended due to the complaints it received from the applicants regarding technical issues they faced while filling the application forms for Selections Posts notified by the Commission.

"The Commission has been receiving complaints from candidates about technical issues being faced by them in filling up online applications. Hence, in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided by the Commission to extend the closing date for receipt of applications for Selection Posts Phase-VI/2018 by one week i.e. up to 05-10-2018 (5.00 PM)," the Commission said in the notice.

The notice also said the payment of fees through challan of SBI only, will now be accepted by the Commission within the working hours of the Bank upto October 8, 2018, provided the challan has been generated before 5.00 PM of October 5, 2018.

Accordingly, the Commission notice also said, the computer based examinations for Selection Posts Phase -VI/2018, which were earlier scheduled to be held on October 27, 2018 (Matriculation Level), October 29, 2018 (Higher Secondary Level) and October 30, 2018 (Graduation Level), are being revised and will be held on new dates.

"The revised dates of the said examinations will be notified later," said the official notice from the Commission.

The SSC Selection Posts applications can be filled on ssc.nic.in.

Click here for more Jobs News

