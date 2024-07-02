Advertisement
SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Details Here

SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024: The exam was conducted from June 20 to June 26

Candidates can download answer key by visiting official website.
SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission issued the SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024 on July 2. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. They are required to enter login details such as roll number and password (as per admission certificate) to check the answer key.

The Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts Examination for various categories of posts (educational qualifications-wise viz. matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) Level, and graduation & above level) was conducted from June 20 to June 26. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Examination Mode.

The official notification reads: "The Representations (if any) against Tentative Answer Keys may be submitted online from July 2 (5pm) to July 5 (5pm) on payment of Rs.100 (rupees one hundred only) per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5 pm on July 5 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Any other mode of submitting Representation against the tentative Answer key will not be entertained. Details of instructions to submit Answer Key Challenge are annexed."

SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Check

  • Visit the website of the commission, ssc.gov.in
  • Navigate to the notice board section
  • On the homepage, click on the answer key link 'Uploading of Candidate's Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Key of Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts'
  • Find the answer key link 'Web-link for candidate's to access their Response Sheet(s), Tentative Answer Key(s) and Submission for Representations/Challenges' in the PDF opened
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Save the answer key and take a printout

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

