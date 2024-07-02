SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Details Here

The Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts Examination for various categories of posts (educational qualifications-wise viz. matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) Level, and graduation & above level) was conducted from June 20 to June 26. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Examination Mode.
The official notification reads: "The Representations (if any) against Tentative Answer Keys may be submitted online from July 2 (5pm) to July 5 (5pm) on payment of Rs.100 (rupees one hundred only) per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5 pm on July 5 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Any other mode of submitting Representation against the tentative Answer key will not be entertained. Details of instructions to submit Answer Key Challenge are annexed."
SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Check
- Visit the website of the commission, ssc.gov.in
- Navigate to the notice board section
- On the homepage, click on the answer key link 'Uploading of Candidate's Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Key of Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts'
- Find the answer key link 'Web-link for candidate's to access their Response Sheet(s), Tentative Answer Key(s) and Submission for Representations/Challenges' in the PDF opened
- Enter your login credentials
- Save the answer key and take a printout