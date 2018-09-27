SSC Recruitment 2018: Selection Post Phase VI Application Process Ends Soon

The last date to apply for SSC Selection Posts is approaching. SSC had advertised recruitment notice for selection of eligible candidates to more than 1000 vacancies in 130 post categories. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 30, 2018. The eligibility criteria varies from graduation degree to matriculation. Candidates wiling to apply for any of the posts are advised to go through the official notice first for eligibility criteria, age limit, and number of vacancies available for a particular post with the concerned regional SSC office.

Candidates can follow the steps given below apply online for the SSC Selection Post Recruitment:

Step one: Go to the official website: www.ssconline.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the application link for Selection Post recruitment.

Step three: Click on New Registration and complete the registration process. Then login with your registration id and password. If you have already registered, then directly login to your account.

Step four: Complete the application form and submit.

Step five: Download Application Fee challan. You will have time till October 3 to submit application fee at the nearest SBI branch.

The application fee for the recruitment examination is Rs. 100 and must be paid through SBI challan only. Application fee paid through any other mode will not be accepted. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ExS) eligible for reservation, are exempted from paying application fee.

