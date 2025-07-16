SSC Selection Post Exam Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule, Exam Pattern

SSC Selection Post Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for the Selection Post Recruitment Examination 2025. According to the official notification, the computer-based test (CBT) will be held between July 24 and August 1 to fill 2,423 vacancies across various regions in the country.

The recruitment exam is being conducted to select candidates for Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C (Non-Technical) positions in multiple ministries, departments, and subordinate offices of the central government. The exam is categorised into three levels based on educational qualifications-matriculation (Class 10), higher secondary (Class 12), and graduation and above.

Those who have registered for posts under only one qualification level will be required to appear for a single examination. However, those applying across different levels must take each corresponding test.

Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The CBT will consist of four sections with 25 questions each, carrying a total of 50 marks per section. The subjects include:

General Intelligence

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude (basic arithmetic)

English Language (basic understanding)

Each incorrect answer will attract a penalty of 0.5 marks. In case the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, the Commission will apply a normalisation process to adjust for variations in difficulty. Final merit lists and cut-off scores will be based on these normalised marks.

The SSC Selection Post exam offers an opportunity to students to secure central government jobs across multiple sectors and levels, making it a key recruitment drive for aspirants nationwide.