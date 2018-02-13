SSC JE Answer Key 2017 Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now

The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer keys of SSC JE recruitment exam is now available on the official website. The candidates may log-in as per the steps mentioned below.
Representation in respect of the SC JE answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from February 13, 2018 (5.00 PM) to February 19, 2018 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.
Representations received on SSC FJE answer keys after 5.00 PM on February 19, 2018 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said a statement from the commission.
SSC JE Answer Key 2017: How to download
SSC JE Answer Key 2017: Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Junior Engineer Key Now
Follow these steps to check your SSC JE Answer Key 2017:
Go to the official web portal of the Commission
Click on the answer key link
Click on the link "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination - 2017, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys"
Click on the SSC JE answer key link given there
Enter the User ID and password used during examinations
Login
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News