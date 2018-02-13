SSC JE Answer Key 2017 Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now SSC Junior Engineer (JE) answer keys can be accessed from the website: ssc.nic.in.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC Junior Engineer (JE) answer keys can be accessed from the website: ssc.nic.in. New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination - 2017 tentative answer keys on the official webisite. SSC Junior Engineer (JE) answer keys can be accessed from the website: ssc.nic.in. The SSC JE Computer Based Examination for



The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer keys of SSC JE recruitment exam is now available on the official website. The candidates may log-in as per the steps mentioned below.



Representation in respect of the SC JE answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from February 13, 2018 (5.00 PM) to February 19, 2018 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.



Representations received on SSC FJE answer keys after 5.00 PM on February 19, 2018 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said a statement from the commission.

Follow these steps to check your SSC JE Answer Key 2017:



Go to the official web portal of the Commission



Click on the answer key link



Click on the link "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination - 2017, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys"



Click on the SSC JE answer key link given there



Enter the User ID and password used during examinations



Login



Check SSC JE Answer keys there







