Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Details Here

Candidates can access the answer key on the SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in.

The final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2023 Paper I has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those who appeared for the examination (Paper-I) can access the answer key on the SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in. The results for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I) were declared by the Commission on November 17.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) in respect of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 29.11.2023," read the official notification.

Candidates are allowed to print the final answer key by following the link provided in the notification until December 13. Additionally, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been made available on the Commission's website from November 29, 2023 (6pm) to December 13, 2023 (6pm).

Candidates can check their individual marks by logging in with their Registered ID and Password on the Commission's website, ssc.nic.in, as specified in the notice.

SSC JE 2023 paper 1 final answer key: Steps to download