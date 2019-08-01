SSC JE, Selection Posts Notifications To Be Released On These Dates

SSC JE notification will be released on August 18.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the central government agency which conducts recruitment to various cadres in affiliated departments, released a notification today regarding the revised dates for some of its upcoming recruitments. According the notification, the Commission said the SSC JE or Junior Engineer notification for the recruitment scheduled to be held in 2019 will be released on August 13. According to an earlier notification, the SSC JEE notification For recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) was expected to be announced by the Commission on August 1.

The Commission has also informed aspiring candidates that the Selection Posts notification for the Phase 7 recruitment will be released on August 6, 2019.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment 2019 notification will be released on August 20, 2019, according to the Commission.

Selection to the SSC JE post will be through two papers-computer based exam and descriptive type-and document verification.

The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30% (25% and 20% for OBC/ EWS and Other reserved category).

Registration for the SSC JE recruitment includes an application fee of Rs. 100.

Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, SBI Challan/ Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

On the other hand, SSC will begin the recruitment exam for Multi Tasking Staff post from August 2. The exam will be held till September 6 and will be computer based.

