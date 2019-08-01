SSC MTS Recruitment: Commission Releases Important Notification Ahead Of Exam

SSC MTS admit cards will be available for download till the day of the examination.

SSC MTS admit card 2019: Ahead of the SSC MTS exam set to start from August 2, the Staff Selection Commission reiterated that the candidates of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 must carry an original photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on the SSC MTS admit card while appearing in the recruitment exam. The Commission has also said if the photo identity card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate in original as proof of their date of birth. The Commission warned the SSC MTS applicants that in case of mismatch in the date of birth mentioned in the SSC MTS admit card and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of date of birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will be conducted in multiple shifts across the country in various centres.

According to the SSC practice, the marks scored by candidates appearing in the exam will be normalized by the Commission as the exam is being held in multiple shifts.

The SSC admit cards for MTS Tier I exam are available for download on the regional websites.

Earlier SSC had released application status and had released the admit cards for candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar only.

The SSC MTS admit cards will be available for download till the day of the examination.

Candidates can download their SSC MTS admit cards using their roll number or registration number or name.

SSC MTS admit card 2019: How to download

Follow these steps to download your SSC MTS admit card:

Step 1 : Go to your regional SSC website (or Click on any of the official website of your preference given here:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region

North Western Region

Northern Region

Step 2 : Click on the MTS admit card link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and download your admit card.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.