SSC MTS Exam Likely To Be Held In July: Important Points

SSC MTS exam is likely to be held from July 1 to July 20.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has scheduled the exam for selection of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) from July 1 to 20. The status of the exam is tentative as the Commission has already postponed many exams in May-June in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

SSC MTS will be held for selection of candidates as Multi Tasking Staff in Pay Level- 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission. This is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

The educational qualification required for this post is matriculation. So, the questions will set according to the standard of a matriculate. "Questions on 'General Intelligence and Reasoning' will be non- verbal considering the functions attached to the post. Questions on Numerical Aptitude and General English will be simple, of a level that an average matriculate will be in a position to answer comfortably. Questions on General Awareness will also be of similar standard," the SSC has said.

There will be 25 questions from each section and negative marking will be there for wrong attempts.

There will be one short essay or letter writing paper to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements. This paper will be qualifying in nature and will be held for those who qualify the first paper.

There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the marks, the SSC has said.

