"We Have One Wish": Zelensky Hopes For Putin's Death In Christmas Address

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky seemed to wish for death upon his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In a video message posted on X on Christmas Eve, Zelensky stated that "despite all the suffering that Russia has brought, it is not capable of occupying or bombing what matters most. That is our Ukrainian heart, our faith in one another, and our unity."

Without naming Putin, he said, "Today, we all share one dream," adding, "And we have one wish for everyone: 'May he perish,' as everyone says to themselves."

He then spoke about peace in Ukraine and said, "But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater. We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it, we pray for it, we deserve it."

His Christmas wish comes after Russia hit Ukraine with missiles and drones on Tuesday, which killed at least three people and triggered power outages.

Zelensky said in the address, "On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are. Massive shelling, hundreds of "shaheds", ballistic missiles, Kinzhal strikes - everything was used. This is how the godless strike."

The Ukrainian leader also shared details of the 20-point plan in a briefing with reporters. He said Kyiv will withdraw troops from the country's eastern industrial heartland as a part of a plan to end the war. However, he said that this could be possible only if Moscow also pulls back and the area subsequently becomes a demilitarised zone monitored by international forces.

The proposal marks the clearest indication yet of the compromises the Ukrainian leader would be willing to make on the Donbas region, control of which is a major sticking point in peace negotiations.

A similar arrangement could be possible for the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control, Zelenskyy said. He said that any peace plan would need to be put to a referendum.

Russia has not yet indicated that it will be open to any sort of withdrawal from the land it has seized. As of yet, Russia has captured most of Luhansk and 70 per cent of Donetsk, which make up the Donbas - a region Putin insists Zelensky give up. Ukraine has rejected the ultimatum.

American negotiators have engaged in a series of talks with Ukraine and Russia separately since U.S. President Donald Trump presented a plan to end the war last month, a proposal widely seen as favouring Moscow, which invaded its neighbour nearly four years ago. Since then, Ukraine and its allies in Europe have worked to pull the plan closer to Kyiv's position.