Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Release Stenographer Recruitment Advertisement Today

SSC stenographer recruitment advertisement may be released today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release recruitment notice for Stenographers today. The Commission was earlier expected to announce Stenographer recruitment for 2019 on September 17 but the announcement was postponed to September 20. The Staff Selection Commission recruits Stenographers in Grade 'C' and 'D' on behalf of several government ministries and departments.

With the recruitment advertisement releasing today, the Commission will also begin the online application process. Ideally, there should be a one-month window for eligible candidates to complete the process.

SSC recruits 12th pass candidates with necessary skills in stenography in Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' posts.

The selection process for SSC Stenographer recruitment includes a computer-based test (CBT). The computer-based test is of 2 hours in and has 200 objective questions.

The Stenographer CBT has three sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. While both General Intelligence and General Awareness sections have 50 questions each, the English Language section has 100 questions.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT are then called for skill test. They are given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'. Candidates have to transcribe the given dictation on computer.

