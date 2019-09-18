SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Recruitment Notice On This Date

SSC Stenographer recruitment notice will be released soon

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the recruitment notice for Stenographer recruitment on September 20, 2019. The Commission had earlier notified that it would release Stenographer recruitment notice on September 17, however, yesterday it released recruitment notice only for SI and ASI recruitment. In a separate notice, SSC notified that now Stenographer vacancy will be released on September 20.

Any 12th pass candidate from a recognized board can apply for SSC Stenographer recruitment. Applicants must have required skills in stenography.

The selection process for SSC Stenographer recruitment includes a computer-based test. The computer-based test will be of 2 hours in which a candidate will be required to solve 200 questions.

The Stenographer CBT has three sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Both General Intelligence, and General Awareness sections will have 50 questions each and English Language section will have 100 questions.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be called for skill test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'. Candidate will have to transcribe the given dictation on computer.

