Staff Selection Commission Releases SI In Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI In CISF Recruitment Notice

SSC Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF. The online application process has started and will conclude on October 16, 2019. The paper 1 for SI, ASI recruitment will be conducted form December 11 to December 13, 2019. The number of vacancies has not been announced and will be decided by the Commission in due course of time.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online on SSC website: October 16, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date to pay application fee online: October 18, 2019

Last date to generate fee payment e-challan for offline payment: October 18, 2019

Last date to pay application fee through e-challan: October 19, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The essential educational qualification for all posts is a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognized university.

For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police only, male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.

The applicant must be older than 20 years and younger than 25 years. Age relaxation on upper age limit is permitted for reserved categories.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment from the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in. The application fee is Rs. 100, however women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying application fee.

Post Details

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group "B" (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group "C" (Non Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF: The post carries pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300) and is classified as Group "C" (Non-Gazetted).

