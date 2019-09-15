SSC To Notify SI, ASI, Stenographer Recruitment Details On September 17

SSC SI, ASI, Stenographer 2019 @ ssc.nic.in on September 17

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the details of the Sub-Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Stenographer recruitment on September 17. The recruitment notification will be released on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Ministry of Home Affairs (CAPFs) and Delhi Police and recruitment of Stenographers in different Ministries/ Departments of Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices.

Application forms will be available online at ssc.nic.in. The option to submit the application form will be open till October 15.

The previous edition of the SI, ASI recruitment exam was notified in March 2018. As of now the physical standard test is over. The exam was held in March this year and a total of 2,32,514 candidates had appeared for it. Candidates who had qualified the exam were eligible to appear for the physical standard test. The Commission had received more than 8 lakh registrations for the exam last year. Close to 1200 vacancies were notified last year.

For the previous Stenographer recruitment exam, a total of 1,85,357 candidates took the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.