SSC Releases Constable GD Physical Test Schedule For Kashmir Candidates

SSC released the revised result of Constable GD examination on September 12, 2019.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative schedule for the Physical Standards Test or Physical Efficiency Test (PST or PET) candidates from Kashmir selected though the Constable GD examination. According to releases from the SSC and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the official body which conduct the tests, the process will be held during the first fortnight of October as the "law & order situation in Kashmir Valley has now improved". CRPF had postponed the tests which were scheduled at STC BSF Kashmir, Humhama due the law and order situation in Kashmir Valley in August.

CRPF has also released the schedule for 3726 candidates who were added through the revised SSC Constable GD results. The PST or PET for these candidates will be held from September 23, 2019.

"Since, law & order situation in Kashmir Valley has now improved hence PET/ PST at STC BSF Kashmir, Humhama, Near Airport, Distt- Budgam, J&K, Pin- 190003 is tentatively scheduled to commence during first fortnight of October 2019," said the release from the paramilitary force.

"All Candidates hailing from Kashmir Valley may visit CRPF Website www.crpf.gov.in and download fresh E-Admit card. Candidates may appear for PET/PST event without admit card subject to production of photo bearing identity card," a release said.

"Domicile certificate & category certificate needs to be produced if claiming for height & chest relaxation. The candidates may also approach nearest CRPF or BSF Centre in Kashmir for necessary assistance," it added.

The Commission released the revised result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on September 12, 2019.

"Staff Selection Commission has revised the result of 6335 candidates, out of which 3726 candidates have now been shortlisted for PST/ PET. Since there are very few candidates in some of the States it is not feasible to conduct PST/ PET in each State," another statement said.

In the first the phase, a total of 5,34,052 candidates had been shortlisted for the PST. The SSC GD PST for these candiates is scheduled from August 13 to September 25 at 100 recruitment centres.

