1,117 More Qualify In Constable GD Exam After SSC Revises Result

SSC Constable GD revised result is available on the Commission's website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released revised result for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The Commission had initially released the result in June but certain discrepancies in the final answer key, which was used to prepare the final result, were brought to Commission's notice. Consequently, SSC has released revised result for Constable GD. Candidates thus shortlisted have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) next.

After review of the answer key, 13 answer keys have been revised.

"Due to revision in the final Answer Keys, raw scores of candidates belonging to the above 8 shifts have been revised. Further, owing to the changes in marks of the candidates of these shifts, parameters involved in the normalization of scores for all the candidates also got affected which resulted in the revision of normalized scores i.e. the final scores of all the candidates," reads SSC notice on revised result.

Earlier, 5,34,052 candidates - 68,420 female candidates and 4,65,632 male candidates - were shortlisted for PET and PST. After the revision of the result, the number of candidates who have qualified for PET and PST has increased.

Now, 5,35,169 candidates - 68,781 female candidates and 4,66,388 male candidates - have qualified for the next round of selection.

Candidates can check the revised Constable GD result and corresponding cut off details here.

